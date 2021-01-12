PUBG Mobile 1.2 update size revealed for Android and iOS

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update has finally started rolling out today, i.e., January 12th, and players are excited to try out the new features. The latest update will bring in multiple new features, including a new weapon, FAMAS, various in-game improvements – including security and sight model, firearm balancing, new game modes, and more.

A Discord message by Error 403, a member of the community team, reads:

"The 1.2.0 update is slowly rolling out now and should be available to everyone on: App Store by January 12th 03:00 UTC; Google Play by January 12th 06:00 UTC; Other supported platforms by January 12th 10:00 UTC."

The size has been revealed too, and here are the complete details about it.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update size details for Android and iOS

The latest PUBG Mobile 1.2 update will require about 615 MB of storage space for Android devices. Meanwhile, the iOS version will need 1.5 GB.

Players can download it directly from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store once it is available. Moreover, the game’s servers will not be taken down for this update, and they can play the battle royale title as they update it.

The users will also receive rewards for updating the game during a specific period, i.e., between January 12th and January 17th (UTC+0). They will receive the following items as the in-game rewards:

2,888 BP

100 AG

Acolyte of Justice Backpack (3d)

Players on the older version will not be able to team up with those on the newer one. Hence, they have to update their game to do the same.

Patch notes

The following are a few patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update:

Runic Power Gameplay (January 12th to March 7th)

Power Armor Mode (Launches in EvoGround on February 5th)

Metro Royale: Honor (From January 12th)

Basic performance improvements

Firearm balancing: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle enhancements

