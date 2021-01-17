PUBG Mobile 1.2 KR version update: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform. Apart from the global version, the game has a number of regional variants like KR, VN and TW.

PUBG Mobile KR is an immensely popular alternative to PUBG Mobile. Its 1.2 update was recently rolled out, bringing several new aspects into the game, including the Runic Power mode.

Players from the Korea and Japan region can get PUBG Mobile KR from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. If players from other countries want to download the game, they can do so via the APK file or TapTap.

Downloading the PUBG Mobile 1.2 KR version update from TapTap

Players can follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 KR version update:

Step 1: Players first have to download the TapTap application from the official website. They can click on the link given below to visit the webpage.

TapTap website: Click here

Step 2: After downloading the APK file, players have to enable the ‘Install from Unknown source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously.

(The option can be enabled by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.)

Step 3: Next, players have to locate and install the TapTap application. They should then open the app and search for PUBG Mobile Korea.

Step 4: Several results will appear on the screen. Players must select the most relevant result and press the download button.

If they have an older version of the game, they will find an update button instead.

Step 5: Upon the completion of the in-game patches, players can enjoy the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

