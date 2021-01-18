PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power global version update: APK download link for worldwide users

The battle royale genre has grown immensely on the mobile platform, and PUBG Mobile is among the most prevalent options. The game has amassed massive numbers in terms of player base and popularity over the past few years.

The developers of PUBG Mobile regularly introduce updates, which bring in a variety of new features. Around a week back, the 1.2 update hit the servers and several unique aspects, including the Runic Power mode, made their way into the game.

This article provides a detailed guide to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Installing PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power global version update via APK file

Players can follow these steps to download the latest version:

Step 1: They have to visit the website of PUBG Mobile here and tap the APK download button

It is worth noting that the APK file size is 613 MB, so users must have enough storage on their devices.

Step 2: Players have to then enable the 'Install from unknown source' option if it hasn't been done already. It can be done via Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: After enabling the option, they can install the APK file.

Upon completion of the in-game patches, users can open and enjoy playing PUBG Mobile.

If they encounter a 'There was a problem parsing the package' error, they can consider downloading the file again and following the steps given above.

