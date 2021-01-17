PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update for Season 20: APK download link for worldwide Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the renowned battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. The developers of this version of the game frequently introduce updates to enhance the gaming experience for its players.

The 0.20.1 update of PUBG Mobile Lite was released a few days ago, and players can now download it in-game.

The article provides a step-by-step guide on how to install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite latest global version

Players who already have the older version (0.20.0) installed on their device can download the update in-game when they open the game. Those who don't have the previous version can install it using the APK file and then download the in-game update.

Players can follow the steps given below to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players must first click here to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 2: They then have to press the APK download button.

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 APK file is 575 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the in-game update is around 98 MB (The size of the in-game update might vary according to the device). Hence, players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their device.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, players have to enable the 'Install from unknown source' option if it hasn't been done previously.

Step 4: They then have to locate and install the APK file of the game.

Step 5: Players can open and enjoy the game after the in-game update is complete.

If players encounter an error while installing the game's APK file, they can consider re-downloading the file from the official website and follow the steps mentioned above again.

