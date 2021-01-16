PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power global version update: APK+OBB download link for worldwide users

After several iterations of beta testing, the developers of PUBG Mobile finally rolled out the highly anticipated 1.2 update a few days back. It introduced numerous features, including the Runic Power Game mode, a new firearm – Famas, and various in-game improvements.

Players can download/update the latest version from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. They can also obtain the following rewards by updating the game before January 17th (UTC +0).

2,888 BP

100 AG

Acolyte of Justice Backpack (3d)

Users can also download the update using the APK file from the official website.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.)

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs. Fortnite Mobile: 5 differences between the games

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power global version update using the APK file

Advertisement

Players do not need an OBB file to install the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power global version update; only the APK file will suffice.

They can follow these steps to download and install the latest version:

Step 1: Users have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile and press the APK download button.

The APK file's size is 613 MB, and they must ensure that there is sufficient storage space on their devices before downloading it.

Step 2: After the download is complete, gamers must enable the 'Install from unknown source' option if it hasn't been allowed previously.

Step 3: Next, they have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: Players can open PUBG Mobile and select the desired resource pack – Low-Spec or HD Resource Pack.

After the pack is downloaded, they can enjoy the new features added in the game's latest version.

If users encounter a parsing error while installing the APK file, they can redownload the APK file from the official website and follow the steps above.

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: 5 best tips to win matches in the Runic Power mode