PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: 5 best tips to win matches in the Runic Power mode

PUBG Mobile has recently released its 1.2 Runic Power update, and fans are already going crazy over the new gameplay style that this update features.

This update has brought in a brand new event mode called the Runic Power event mode. This mode is playable in the Classic Erangel match, and it features several new in-game mechanics.

This article shares the best tips and tricks to follow in the Runic Power event mode match in PUBG Mobile.

Best tips and tricks to win matches in the Runic power mode in PUBG Mobile

When players are in the lobby of the Runic Power match, they can select any one of the three Rune powers. Players can select a rune to take advantage of the three powers, including Wind Rune, Magma Rune, and Arctic Rune.

#1 - Play with teammates and select the rune power according to their squad's strategy

To win a match in PUBG Mobile, it is always recommended to play in a squad along with teammates or friends. This increases the chances of survival, and hence, it increases the win percentage.

Players must choose the rune powers according to their squad's strategy depending on the gameplay style.

For aggressive style gameplay, players can choose two Flame runes with one Arctic and one Wind rune.

For defensive gameplay, the squad can choose two Arctic and one Flame and one Wind rune.

#2 - Loot the rune crystals on the map

Players will have 100 rune crystals to spend at the beginning, 50 for attack and 50 for defense. They need to look for rune crystals on the map and loot them to use the crystals while using their abilities. The more the crystals, the more they can use their ability.

#3 - Wind rune for aggressive players

The Wind rune conjures a semi-transparent wind wall that reduces incoming bullet damage. It also increases movement, reloads speed, and deals increased damage against ice walls. This is a great ability for hyper-aggressive players and is of great use on the battleground, thus increasing the chances of victory.

#4 - Artic rune as a platform

It may sound like a defensive tactic to create ice walls to absorb damage, yet it can also be used for combative play.

Players can get the high soil immediately as it catapults users by placing the wall underneath their feet. The height advantage plays a major role in the last circles of the game.

#5 - Using Flame rune in both defense and attack

The wheel and the burning bullets have great potential for damage. Players can either go to their opponent with a flaming wheel while hiding behind the shelter of the wheel or can knock them in close proximity with a hit of the wheel. This provides a better opportunity and versatile gameplay mechanics in one single ability, enhancing the chances of winning.