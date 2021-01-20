PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power global version update (Season 17): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile is among the top titles in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. On January 12th, the 1.2 update was rolled out, and the developers added several new features to the game, including the Runic Power mode.

Yesterday, i.e., January 19th, Season 17 commenced, and the new Royale Pass was made available to the players. Also, the users' ranks were reset.

They can download the latest PUBG Mobile version on their devices using the APK file, which this article discusses.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version Season 17 update APK download

The APK file size is 613 MB, so users must make sure they have enough space on their devices before downloading it. They can follow the steps below to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile via the APK file.

Step 1: First, players have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile and tap on the 'APK Download' button. They can click here to visit the site.

Step 2: They need to enable the 'Install from unknown source' option if it hasn't been done previously. The option can be enabled by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Gamers have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: Next, they can open PUBG Mobile and choose either of the resource packs – Low-Spec or HD Resource Pack.

After completing the in-game patches, gamers can open and try out all the new features of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update. In case they face a 'There was a problem parsing the package' error, users can try downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

