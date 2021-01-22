PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update for Season 17 (global version): APK download link for worldwide users

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update went live a few days ago, on January 12th. The update introduced new and exciting content, including a game mode, firearm, in-game improvement, etc.

If the players haven’t downloaded the update yet, they can do it from the Google Play Store or use the APK file from the official website.

This article offers a step-by-step guide to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update for Season 17 (global version).

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update using the APK file

The players can follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update:

Step 1: Visit PUBG Mobile global version's official website, or click the link given below to do the same.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Tap the "APK Download" button.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, enable the "Install from unknown source" option. The option can be enabled by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version APK file is 613 MB, and so the users must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading the APK.

Step 4: Next, locate and install the PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version APK.

Step 5: Open the game and choose the desired—resource pack, i.e., Low-Spec or HD Resource Pack. After the download is complete, the users can enjoy playing the battle royale title.

In case the players encounter a parsing error while installing the file, they can consider redownloading the APK file from the official website and follow the same steps given above.

