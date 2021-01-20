PUBG Mobile Kr version's latest 1.2 Runic Power update: APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile Korea or Kr is one of the region-specific variants of the renowned battle royale title – PUBG Mobile. Compared to the global version, it offers the players a wide range of cosmetic items.

The Kr version also features a unique in-game currency called the "Donkatsu Medal," which can be used by the players to purchase crates.

The 1.2 update had hit the servers of the title over a week ago. Players from Korea can directly avail the latest version via the Google Play Store/Apple App Store.

If the users from other countries wish to download the game, they can do it by using the APK file or TapTap. This article provides the players with a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

How to download PUBG Mobile Kr version's latest 1.2 Runic Power update from TapTap

Follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile Kr version using TapTap.

Step 1: Download the TapTap application from the official website. Players can click here to visit the webpage of the application.

Step 2: Next, enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option on the device if it hasn’t been done previously.

(Players can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.)

Step 3: Then locate and install the TapTap application.

Step 4: After the app is installed, open it and search for PUBG Mobile Korea using the search bar.

Step 5: Several results will appear on the screen, and then choose the most relevant result and click on the download button.

In case the players have an older version of PUBG Mobile Kr on their device, an update button will be displayed instead.

After the in-game patches are complete, players can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Korea.

