PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update (Global version): APK download link and guide for worldwide users

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update was positively received by players upon its release. The developers of the game are now launching the beta stage for the next upgrade.

Before any of the new features are introduced in the global iteration of PUBG Mobile, players can experience them in the beta.

This article offers a detailed guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update (global version).

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How to download and install PUBG Mobile global version 1.3 beta update using APK file

Note: The size of the APK file is 624 MB, hence the users must have enough space on their devices to download the APK file.

Here is the APK download link for PUBG Mobile global version 1.3 beta update.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta (global version):

Step 1: Players need to download the APK file of the beta version from the link provided above.

Step 2: They must then locate and install the APK file. The 'Install from Unknown Source' option should be enabled if it has not been done previously.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, players can run PUBG Mobile and choose the desired resource pack. When the download is finished, they will need to tap on the guest option.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, prompting them to enter the Invitation Code.

Step 5: After entering the code, they must tap on the yellow button below it.

Once the installation is complete, players can try out the new features in the beta update.

If players encounter a parsing error while installing the beta file, they can re-download it and follow the steps given above again.

Note: Only players who have the invitation code can play the beta version.

