PUBG Mobile's developers frequently add new features to the game with periodic updates. Most of these features are tested on a beta server before they are introduced to the official game.

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta was released recently, giving players the opportunity to try out numerous features, including the Karakin map.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the 1.3 beta update of PUBG Mobile via the APK file of the game.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game)

PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update (Global version): APK download link and list of added features

The APK file size is around 624 MB. Therefore, players have to make sure that they have enough space available on their mobile devices before downloading the file.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 Beta version APK: Click here

Step 1: Players first have to download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta from the link given above.

Step 2: They then have to locate and install the APK file. Once the installation is complete, they should open the app and choose the required resource pack.

Step 3: Next, players should tap on the guest option. A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the invitation code.

Invitation Code

Step 4: They can then enter the invitation code in the text field and press the ‘OK’ button.

If players face an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they should consider re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

List of added features in PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta

Here are the features that have made their way into the latest beta of PUBG Mobile:

#1 New Classic Mode Map – Karakin

New Mechanic: Demolition Zone

New Throwable: Sticky Bomb

New Mechanic: Thin Wall Bullet Penetration

New Firearm: Panzerfaust

#2 New Firearm: Mosin Nagant Sniper Rifle

#3 New Vehicle: Motor Glider

#4 New Arena Map

Players can click here to check out the complete patch notes.