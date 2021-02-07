The Battle Royale genre has grown immensely over the past few years, and games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile have become quite prevalent. The developers of PUBG Mobile incorporate several new features with regular updates that enhance the users' overall gaming experience.

Before the features are released in the update, they are tested in the beta version of PUBG Mobile. Recently, the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update was released, and the users have a shot to test out a variety of new aspects.

This article looks at the patch notes, APK download link, and more of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update (February 2021): Official patch notes, APK download link, and more details

Download Link of PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta

Players can click on the link given below to download the beta version of PUBG Mobile:

PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta download: Click here.

How to access PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta

Follow the steps given below to access the PUBG Mobile beta version:

Step 1: Download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version from the link given above.

Step 2: Open the app and select the required resource pack.

Step 3: After the in-game patches conclude, click on the guest option. A dialog box will appear asking the players to enter the invitation code.

Enter invitation code

Step 4: Lastly, enter the invitation code in the text field and click on the 'OK' button.

Patch notes

Here are the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update:

#1 New Classic Mode Map – Karakin

(Image via PUBG Mobile)

Karakin stretches 2 square kilometers and is dry, open, and filled with rocks. On Karakin, every moment will challenge you. It is a small and thrilling map with a maximum of 64 players in each match. You will experience long-ranged rifle battles in the mountains, city battles that require strategy, and tension-filled battles under the new mechanic, Demolition Zone, which is designed to cause random damage to buildings so that it makes players come out and battle.

New Mechanic：Demolition Zone

The Demolition Zone was designed to make players leave their buildings. It causes random damage to buildings and may even destroy them and everything in it, which means you’re no longer safe hiding in buildings!

New Throwable：Sticky Bomb

To create more variables for players who stay in the same area for a long time… we’ve added Sticky Bombs and walls that they can destroy in Karakin. Sticky Bombs can stick to walls and blow them up. This will introduce more exciting gameplay for players, like providing more shooting angles.

New Mechanic：Thin Wall Bullet Penetration

To make fighting more fun indoors, we added bullet penetration to thin walls in Karakin. If you find an enemy hiding behind a damaged wall, you can choose to engage immediately or retreat temporarily and wait for the support of your teammates. We have also prepared many hidden spaces for you to find, so remember to carry one or two Sticky Bombs with you!

New Firearm: Panzerfaust

The Panzerfaust is a single-use weapon that can deal damage to thin walls and penetrate objects within 6m of the impact point, and the shooting distance can be adjusted to 60m, 100m, or 150m. After using it, the player will automatically lose the launcher and be unable to use it again. Launching a rocket from the Panzerfaust causes awake. This wake will damage all characters within 3m from the back of the launcher. Players can get the Panzerfaust around Karakin at low rates and airdrops.

#2 New Firearm: Mosin Nagant Sniper Rifle

The Mosin Nagant will only spawn on Erangel and Vikendi. It is a 7.62mm bolt-action sniper rifle as powerful as the Kar98K, but its bullets fly faster and lose less damage over distance. It can eliminate an unarmored target with a single shot from long distances.

#3 New Vehicle: Motor Glider

(Image via PUBG Mobile)

The Motor Glider will randomly spawn around Erangel and Miramar.

The Motor Glider is a 2-person vehicle consisting of a front seat for the driver and a back seat where players can use weapons.

To takeoff, the Motor Glider must gain enough speed, and then the driver must press the up button to raise the nose.

The Motor Glider's fuel consumption is directly related to engine speed. The faster you fly, the more fuel that will be consumed. It is always a good idea to fill up the Motor Glider's tank before stepping on the accelerator.

The Motor Glider will bring exciting transportation methods and tactical changes. You can also enjoy the beautiful scenery while gliding around.

#4 New Arena Map

(Image via PUBG Mobile)

The new Arena Map is small in size and has staggered passages suited to extremely fast-paced play. This map is especially suitable for players who like to participate in fierce battles. And it has enough space to use rifles, SMGs, and sniper rifles.

