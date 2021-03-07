PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version (Global): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile’s upsurge in the mobile segment can be attributed to developers constantly rolling out new features with periodic updates. Before unique aspects are added to the game, they are tested in the title’s beta version.

(Image via PUBG Mobile)

The latest version, i.e., PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta, was recently released and provided the players with a shot at trying out numerous new things, including the Karakin map and more. Users can download the APK file via the official beta website.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version on their Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Kingzz joins Bigetron RA ahead of PMPL Indonesia Season 3

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version (Global) via the APK file

Advertisement

The APK file size is 606 MB, and that of the resource pack depends upon the option that the players choose. Hence, they must make sure that they have enough space available on their devices.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version APK download: Click here

Follow the given steps to download the latest beta version of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link provided above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option and then install the APK file.

Step 3: After the installation process is complete, open the PUBG Mobile app. Next, select the desired resource pack - Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Upon the conclusion of the download of the resources, tap on the ‘guest’ option.

Players can then enjoy and test out all the new features present in the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version.

Earlier, there was a requisite of an Invitation Code. However, the developers have now removed that requirement.

In case the users encounter a ‘There was a problem parsing the package error,’ consider downloading the file again and following the steps mentioned above.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile earned more than $1.1 billion in the last five months: Report