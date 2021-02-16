PUBG Mobile 1.3 Global beta update: APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the world and has played a crucial role in the rise of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. Much of its success can be credited to the frequent updates that bring new content to the game.

The developers of PUBG Mobile periodically roll out a beta version to test new features before introducing them to the game.

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version was released recently, and players can download it using the APK file of the game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Also Read: 3 best Sniper Rifles in PUBG Mobile Season 17

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 Global beta update via APK file

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile beta APK file: Click here

The APK file size provided above is around 624 MB in size, so players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Step 1: Players first have to download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: After the APK file is downloaded, they can locate and install it.

Step 3: Upon completion of the installation process, players should open the game and choose the required resource pack.

Step 4: Next, they should tap on the guest option. A dialog box will pop up, asking them to enter the invitation code.

Advertisement

Enter the invitation code

Step 5: Players should enter the invitation code in the text field and press the ‘OK’ button. They will then be able to enjoy the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version on their devices.

If a player encounters an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they should consider re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

Also Read: "PUBG Mobile will return for sure, but the date is not clear yet": Ocean shares update on game's India comeback