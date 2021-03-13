PUBG Mobile 1.3 global update (Hundred Rhythms): APK+OBB download link for global users

The 1.3 update of PUBG Mobile was released a few days ago, bringing multiple new features to the game.

Here are some of the biggest features that were added to the popular battle royale game with this update:

New Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

New Vehicle - Motor Glider

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9)

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update can be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Players can also use the APK file on the official PUBG Mobile website to download the update.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile using the APK file from the official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 global update (Hundred Rhythms)

Players do not need an OBB file to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile. The APK file will suffice.

Note: The size of the APK file is 943 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack depends on the option that the player chooses. Players have to make sure that they have enough space available on their device before downloading the APK file.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 version APK download: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if not done previously. Next, install the APK file.

Step 3: Once the installation process is complete, open PUBG Mobile and choose the desired resource pack - Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: After the in-game patches are complete, players can log in to their accounts and enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile.

If players face an error stating there was a problem parsing the package error, they should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

