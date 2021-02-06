PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version beta update: APK download link for worldwide users

Recently, the developers of PUBG Mobile released the next iteration of the beta, i.e., the 1.3 version.

The new Karakin map is undoubtedly one of the most exciting additions to this version. New firearms, including a Mosin Nagant Sniper Rifle and a Panzerfaust, have also been added to the beta version.

Players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version beta using the APK file and test all the new features before the actual release. This article provides a guide to download the same.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version beta using APK file

APK download link: Click here

Gamers can follow these steps to download and install PUBG Mobile’s 1.3 global version beta.

Step 1: They have to download the APK file from the link above. The size of the file is 624 MB.

Step 2: Next, users must locate and install the APK. They must enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option before doing the same.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, they can open the PUBG Mobile beta version and select the desired resource pack.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, gamers have to press the guest button.

Step 5: A dialog box appears, prompting them to enter the activation code.

(Note: Users have to bind or link their global accounts with the beta one to access it. For this, they need an activation code or binding code from the global version. They must not share the code as their official server account will be penalized for any violation in the test server)

Enter the code in the text field.

Step 6: After entering the code in the text field, they have to press the yellow button below.

Players can now enjoy testing out all new features in the beta version of the game.

If the users encounter a parsing error while installing the PUBG Mobile beta version, they can consider downloading the APK file again and following the steps mentioned above.

As it is a beta version, it might feature some bugs and glitches. Therefore, the players are expected to report them to the developers by using the in-game report option.

