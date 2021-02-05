PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Major gameplay differences

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most popular games in the mobile battle royale genre.

While PUBG Mobile and Free Fire feature traditional battle royale elements, there are a number of key differences between the two.

In this article, we highlight the differences in gameplay between the two battle royale giants.

Major gameplay differences between PUBG Mobile and Free Fire

#1 Number of players

The maximum number of players that can play in one battle royale match in PUBG Mobile is 100. Meanwhile, the total number of players in a Free Fire match is only 50.

This is partly the reason why the matches in Free Fire are shorter than that of PUBG Mobile’s matches.

#2 Time span

A battle royale match in Free Fire lasts for about 10 to 15 minutes. A PUBG Mobile match, on the other hand, lasts for around 25 to 30 minutes.

Players who are into strategic gameplay will like PUBG Mobile better than Free Fire. Meanwhile, those who are into an aggressive style of gameplay will be more interested in the fast-paced battle royale matches of Free Fire.

#3 Ambience

PUBG Mobile has a realistic backdrop enriched by vibrant, smooth and clean-looking textures. The weapons that the game offers are also well-detailed, thereby helping to improve the gaming experience for players.

Free Fire, on the other hand, is more cartoonish, with minimal realism in its textures and an arcade-styled theme.

