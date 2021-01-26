PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Mobile are two mobile games that are extremely popular for their battle royale modes. Even though the ambiance is different for both games, the ultimate goal of "survive till the end" remains the same.

In the battle royale matches for both games, 100 players land on a battlefield and fight till one person or one team emerges victorious. Players can find the necessary weapons and supplies when they loot the shelters and buildings on the battlefield.

PUBG Mobile vs Fortnite Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in 2021?

PUBG Mobile

These are the device requirements of PUBG Mobile:

Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

RAM: 2 GB

File size: 610 MB

Processor: Snapdragon 425 or equivalent

iOS

iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above.

Fortnite Mobile

These are the device requirements of Fortnite Mobile:

Android

Android version: 8.0 or above

RAM: 4 GB

File Size: 1.56 to 2.98 GB

GPU: Adreno 530 or higher

iOS

iPhone 8, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above.

Conclusion

When the question of compatibility arises, it's clear that a low-end device would not work for either of the games. If players want to enjoy it on a low-end device, they will have to compromise the graphics and face frequent lags.

If the players still want to go ahead, they should choose PUBG Mobile over Fortnite Mobile as the minimum device requirements for the former are less than the latter.

