When it comes to the battle royale genre, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are probably two of the best games available for players. Both games can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Both games offer exciting game modes apart from battle royale matches, which can be enjoyed by players. Free Fire features characters with unique abilities that players can play with.

Download the games from the links below:

PUBG Mobile

Image via HDQwalls

Android users: Download it from here.

iOS users: Download it from here.

Free Fire

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Android users: Download it from here.

iOS users: Download it from here.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game's system requirements are better for low-end phones in 2021?

To determine the compatibility of each game with low-end Android devices, the following criteria should be taken into consideration:

1. RAM

Both games require phones with at least 2 GB RAM to run smoothly. A 4 GB RAM is recommended for a good gaming experience.

2. Android/iOS version

When it comes to Free Fire, an Android version of 4.1 and above is required. Google Play Store, however, does not mention the Android requirements for PUBG Mobile. It just mentions that it varies with size.

iOS 9.0 or later is required for running PUBG Mobile. On the other hand, iOS 8.0 is the minimum requirement for Free Fire.

3. Storage

This is a key factor in determining which game is better suited for low-end phones. PUBG Mobile’s recent update was shocking to everyone as the mobile game's download size was reduced to 610 MB. This gave low-end device owners the chance to enjoy the popular battle royale title.

The download size of Free Fire is 680 MB. It now takes up more space than PUBG Mobile.

Conclusion

Due to recent developments, low-end device owners should go for PUBG Mobile instead of Free Fire. They might, however, experience lags in the gameplay. They can reduce the graphics quality of the game to improve the situation.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.

