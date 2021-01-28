PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most popular games of the battle royale genre. Both games have exciting gameplay for players to indulge in.

There are other game modes that players can enjoy in both titles as well. Team Deathmatch is often a top pick among mobile gamers.

While PUBG Mobile is appreciated for its realistic graphics, Free Fire is known for its vibrant backdrop. Unlike PUBG Mobile, Free Fire also has many characters with special abilities to choose from.

Players can download both games from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Links are given below:

PUBG Mobile

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

Free Fire

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs Fortnite Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in 2021?

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM phones in 2021?

To determine which game is better for 4 GB RAM phones, the minimum device requirements of both games should be analyzed.

PUBG Mobile

Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

RAM: 2 GB

Download size: 610 MB

iOS

iOS 9 or later.

Free Fire

Android

Android version: 4.1 and higher

RAM: 2 GB

Download size: 680 MB

iOS

iOS 8.0 or later

Conclusion

PUBG Mobile used to take up a lot of storage space, so the creators reduced the game's size to make it more accessible. PUBG Mobile is now compatible with more devices.

For this reason, PUBG Mobile is better than Free Fire when it comes to devices that have 4 GB RAM. It must be mentioned that both games will run smoothly on a 4 GB RAM device, so the choice is ultimately dependant on a player's preference.

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game's system requirements are better for low-end phones in 2021?