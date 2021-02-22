PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version beta update: APK download link for worldwide users (Android)

PUBG Mobile has expanded immensely and has established itself over the past few years. It has emerged as one of the top battle royale games on the mobile platform, and there has been a gradual increase in the player base with the introduction of new features via periodic updates.

The developers of PUBG Mobile release a beta version to test all the new aspects before implementing them in the final release. The latest iteration — PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta — was released earlier this month and provided users with an opportunity to try out several new aspects, including the Karakin map.

This article provides a guide to download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version beta update.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version beta update APK download link

PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update APK: Click here

The APK file size is around 624 MB, so users must ensure they have sufficient space available on their devices.

They can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta on their Androids:

Step 1: Users have to download the APK file via the link provided above.

Step 2: After the download for the APK file is complete, they have to locate and install it.

Step 3: Upon completing the installation, players have to open the app and select the desired resource pack.

Enter the invitation code

Step 4: They have to then tap the guest option. A dialog box will appear, prompting them to enter the invitation code.

Step 5: Gamers should enter the code in the text field and click the ‘OK’ button.

If they encounter an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider downloading the files again and following the steps given above.

