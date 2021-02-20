How to win matches in new Power Armor mode in PUBG Mobile Season 17

PUBG Mobile Season 17 is in full throttle, and players can't get enough of all the excitement and fun that the new season has brought in. Along with some major in-game changes, PUBG Mobile brought in the Runic Power event and the Power Armor mode to raise the gameplay experience's thrill.

However, many players are still confused about the new Power Armor mode launched in the EvoGround section on February 5th. It is very unclear to some players how to win a match or play the Power Armor mode efficiently to win the game.

This article shares some tips about using the Power Armor mode.

Top 5 tips to win the Power Armor mode in PUBG Mobile

#1 Choosing the best landing spot

Image via PUBG Mobile

One of the major aspects of winning a game in PUBG Mobile is choosing the landing spot. Players must always avoid early fights and popular drop-off zones to maximize the chances of their survival. Also, players must avoid the highlighted super-drop zones because a maximum number of players tend to drop there for early fights. Players must land as far from the flight path as possible.

#2 Loot for blueprints and nano crystals

Image via PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

Alongside collecting ammo for weapons, players must also collect the Power Armor blueprints and Nano crystals to obtain the Power Armor Suit.

The Power Armor suit, once fully equipped, assist the players greatly with functions like hyperjump and dragon's breath. It will also help players to survive for a long time persistently.

#3 Avoid recall activation at the end

Image via PUBG Mobile

The recall activation is one of the newest features in the Power Armor mode, allowing players to drop on the map automatically two times after dying in the match.

Players must avoid dying at the end of the match and survive as much as possible because at the end, circles while dropping off. It will be easy for the opponents to spot the player landing on the ground in a parachute.

#4 Loot for enough medkits

Advertisement

Medkits are necessary for survival. Hence, players must also focus on looting enough medkits, painkillers, and energy drinks to help during intense fights and the last zones.

#5 Stick with teammates

Sticking with the allies is the best support that a player can get. A player must always stick with his/her allies to support them, whether they are knocked or need support in the firing. Staying with teammates will ensure better coordination and thus increasing the chances of making it to the last.

Read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 start date, time, leaked WP rewards, and more.