PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version for Season 18: APK download link for worldwide users

On March 9th, the developers of PUBG Mobile released the 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update. Several unique features were brought to this battle royale title to enhance and overhaul the user experience.

A few significant features include:

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9th)

New Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

New Vehicle - Motor Glider

Clowns’ Tricks Gameplay (From March 31st)

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

💥 Get excited players 🤩🎶 Our 1️⃣.3️⃣ Patch Update includes our 3️⃣rd Anniversary Music Festival 🎼🤘, Hundred Rhythms gameplay mode 🎵📼, and sick new equipment 🔫🛬 #newupdate #whitepaper #patchnote #hundredrhythm



Learn more about the update at 🔗 https://t.co/u9xJDVFxzG pic.twitter.com/81IcU3WOQk — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 8, 2021

Players can download the latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 version via the Google Play Store on Android devices. They can also use the APK file present on the game’s official website.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how users can do so.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Season 19 start date revealed

A detailed guide to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version for Season 18 via APK file

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update APK file: Click here

Players can follow these steps to download and install the latest iteration:

Step 1: They have to download the APK file on their Android devices from the link above.

The size of the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update is around 943 MB. On the other hand, the resource pack’s size depends on the option that the players choose. Henceforth, they have to make sure that they have enough space.

Step 2: Gamers must locate and install the APK. Before doing so, they should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Step 3: Once the game is installed, they can open it and choose the required resource pack: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: After the patches are completed, players can log in to their PUBG Mobile account and enjoy the 1.3 update on their devices.

If they face an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can try downloading the file again and following the steps mentioned above.

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update (global version): APK download link for worldwide Android users