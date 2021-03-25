PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms Update: APK download link for worldwide users

The recent PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was an immense success, courtesy of the exciting features that it brought to the game.

The Hundred Rhythms game mode and the Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle are some of the most popular features among fans of the battle royale game.

Players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. They can also use the APK file present on the official website to download and install the update.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update via the APK file on the official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms Update via APK file

Note: The size of the APK file is 943 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack depends on the option that the players choose. Players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms update:

Step 1: Players must download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update. The link to the file is given below:

PUBG Mobile 1.3 version APK download: Click here

Step 2: Next, players have to locate and install the APK file. Before doing so, they must remember to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option.

Step 3: Once the installation process is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile. They must then select the required resource pack: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: After the in-game patches are done, players can log in to their PUBG Mobile account and enjoy the battle royale title

If players face an error stating there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps given above again.

