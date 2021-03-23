PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update for Season 18: APK download link for worldwide users

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update, which was released on March 9, was positively received by the mobile gaming community, courtesy of its fantastic features.

PUBG Mobile's Season 18 has also begun, with the Royale Pass bringing in a variety of new rewards to the game.

Players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile using the APK file present on the official website of the game.

💥 Get excited players 🤩🎶 Our 1️⃣.3️⃣ Patch Update includes our 3️⃣rd Anniversary Music Festival 🎼🤘, Hundred Rhythms gameplay mode 🎵📼, and sick new equipment 🔫🛬 #newupdate #whitepaper #patchnote #hundredrhythm



Learn more about the update at 🔗 https://t.co/u9xJDVFxzG pic.twitter.com/81IcU3WOQk — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 8, 2021

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile on their devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile reveals the official release date of Karakin map

A step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update for Season 18

Advertisement

Note: The size of the APK file is 943 MB, while that of the resource pack is based on the pack that the players choose. Players must ensure that they have enough space on their devices before downloading the file.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 version APK download: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 update via the APK file on the official website of the game.

Step 1: Players must first download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: They should then locate and install the APK file. They must remember to enable the 'install from unknown source' option before doing so.

Step 3: Once the APK file is installed, players can open PUBG Mobile on their mobile devices. Next, they should select either of the resource packs: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: After the in-game patches are done, players can log in to their accounts and enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

If players encounter an error stating there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps given above again.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 update full patch notes: New Cheer Park theme, Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle, Motor Gliders, map improvements, and more