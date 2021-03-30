PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update for Season 18: APK download link for worldwide users

Earlier this month, the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was rolled out globally. Like other updates, the developers of the Battle Royale title have added a plethora of new features. Here are a few of them:

New Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

New Vehicle - Motor Glider

Clowns' Tricks Gameplay (From March 31)

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9)

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

This has undoubtedly enhanced the user experience. Players can download or update the game to the latest version using the Google Play Store on their Android devices.

Meanwhile, they can also utilize the APK file that is present on the game's official website.

This article provides an overview of how the players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update on their phones using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update for Season 18 via APK file

Note: The size of the APK file is 943 MB; whereas, the size of the resource pack is based on the option that the players select. They must ensure that their device has sufficient storage space available.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 version APK download: Click here

Follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 version:

Step 1: Download the APK file of PUBG Mobile. The link for it is provided above.

Step 2: Next, install the APK file. Enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option before doing so.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, open PUBG Mobile and select either Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Once the in-game patches conclude, log in to the account and enjoy the latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 version.

If users encounter an error message which states that there is a problem parsing the package, re-download the file and follow the steps mentioned above.

💥 Get excited players 🤩🎶 Our 1️⃣.3️⃣ Patch Update includes our 3️⃣rd Anniversary Music Festival 🎼🤘, Hundred Rhythms gameplay mode 🎵📼, and sick new equipment 🔫🛬 #newupdate #whitepaper #patchnote #hundredrhythm



Learn more about the update at 🔗 https://t.co/u9xJDVFxzG pic.twitter.com/81IcU3WOQk — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 8, 2021

