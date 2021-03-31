PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR version for Season 18: Download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile KR is arguably the most popular version of PUBG Mobile. Published by Krafton Inc, this game is only available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store of Korea and Japan.

Android users from other regions can download PUBG Mobile KR using applications like TapTap or via the game's APK file.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR version.

Downloading and installing PUBG Mobile 1.3 Kr version via TapTap

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 update via TapTap:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official TapTap website and download the application. The link to the website is provided below:

TapTap: Click here

Step 2: Players must ensure that the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option is enabled before installation. Next, they should open TapTap and search for PUBG Mobile KR.

Step 3: Several results will appear on the screen. Players have to select the most relevant result and press the download button.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, they can open the game and select the desired resource pack: Low-spec or HD Resource Pack.

Step 5: After the resource pack is downloaded, players can enjoy the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

It is essential to note that the size of PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR on TapTap is around 666 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack will vary depending on the selection made.

Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading the game.

