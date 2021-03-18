PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR version update for Season 18: Download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Korea is arguably the most popular localized version of PUBG Mobile. It is published by Krafton and is available in selected regions.

The PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 update went live a few days ago and brought a series of new features to the game.

This article provides players with a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Korea.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Korea 1.3 update using TapTap

Android users can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile KR using TapTap or the APK file of the game. They can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.3 (Korea) KR version using TapTap.

Step 1: Players must first download and install TapTap from its official website. They must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option.

To visit the TapTap website, players can click here.

Step 2: Next, they should open TapTap and search for PUBG Mobile Korea.

Step 3: Players can then select the most relevant result from the list and press the download option.

Step 4: Once the game is installed, players can open it and select the desired resource pack: Low-spec or HD Resource Pack.

Note: The game's download size is 666 MB on TapTap. Meanwhile, the size of the in-game patch/download will depend on the player's resource pack choice. Players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their device before going ahead with the download.

Step 5: After the resource pack is downloaded, players can enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile KR.

