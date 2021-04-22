PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: APK download link for worldwide Android users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version was recently released, providing players with an opportunity to test out various new features. The main highlight of this beta version was content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration.

Here are some of the key features of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version:

Spawn Island Cinematic

Titans

Apex Supply Camp

PvE mob settlements

Electromagnetic Scanner

Players require an Invitation Code/Binding Code to access the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version.

This article is a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update via APK file

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK file: Click here

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version:

Step 1: Players must download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK file. They can do so using the link provided above.

The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK is about 606 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack depends on the player's choice. Before downloading the file, players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices.

Step 2: Next, players should locate and install the APK file. They must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option if not done previously.

Select the resource pack

Step 3: After the installation is complete, players can open the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version. They then have to choose the required resource pack.

Step 4: Once the in-game patches are complete, players have to tap on the ‘Guest’ option. A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the Invitation Code.

(Note: The Invitation Code is required to access the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version)

Enter the Invitation Code

Step 5: Players can enter the Invitation Code into the text field. Upon doing so, they will have access to the beta version and all its features.

If players encounter a parsing error, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps mentioned above again.

