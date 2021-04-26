PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: Features and APK download link for worldwide Android users

PUBG Mobile beta versions are periodically released to test out new features before they are officially implemented in an update.

The latest PUBG Mobile beta (1.4) was released earlier this month. To access the beta, players must have an Invitation Code/Binding Code that can be obtained from the global version of the game.

This article takes a look at the features of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version and explains how players can download the beta on their Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update

Features

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta has exclusive content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration. Here are some of its features:

Spawn Island Cinematic

Titans

Apex Supply Camp

PvE mob settlements

Electromagnetic Scanner

Apart from these features, a new Arena map is also available on the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta. Players can tap here to check out the detailed features of the latest version of the beta.

Download

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK file: Click here

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta:

Step 1: Players can download the APK file of the 1.4 beta from the link provided above.

Players must note that the size of the APK file is around 606 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack depends on the option that the users choose. Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage on their devices before downloading the APK file.

Step 2: Next, players have to locate and install the APK file. They must remember to enable the 'Install from unknown source’ option before doing so.

Select the resource pack Enter the Invitation Code

Step 3: After the installation is over, players can proceed to open the beta version and choose the resource pack.

Step 4: Once the in-game patches are done, they should click on the guest option. A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the Invitation Code.

Players should enter the code and tap on the OK button

Step 5: Players should enter the code and tap on the yellow OK button present below. After doing so, they will be able to enjoy the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta.

