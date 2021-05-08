PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: New features and APK download link for Android users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version was released in April, introducing several new features to fans of the game. Players must have an Invitation Code/Binding Code to access the beta.

Players can download the latest PUBG Mobile beta version using an APK file. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download and install the beta version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A guide on downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update using APK file

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta:

Step 1: Players should first download the APK file. They can use the link provided above to do so.

Note: The size of the APK file is 606 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack will depend on the option that the player chooses. Players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 2: Next, players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They should then locate and install the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, players can open the game and select either of the two resource packs: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Players have to select between the two resource packs

Step 4: Players should click on the “Guest” option after the in-game patches are complete. A dialog box will pop up, asking them to enter the Invitation Code.

Step 5: Players should paste the code and press the “OK” button. They can now try out all the new features in the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta.

Players should paste the Invitation Code

If the player faces a parsing error while downloading the APK file, they should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

Features

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta has several new features, including a new Arena Map. The beta also has a variety of content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration. Here are some of its features:

Spawn Island Cinematic

Titans

Apex Supply Camp

PvE mob settlements

Electromagnetic Scanner

Readers can tap here to check out all the features of the latest PUBG Mobile beta.

