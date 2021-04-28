PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: New features and APK download link for worldwide users

Before releasing an update, the developers of PUBG Mobile often test new features in a beta version of the game.

The 1.4 beta version of PUBG Mobile was recently rolled out, providing players with a chance to check out the new additions.

To access the beta, players require an Invitation Code/Binding Code, which can be obtained from the global version of the game. Players can download the newest PUBG Mobile beta by using an APK file.

This article provides players with the APK download link and features of the 1.4 global version beta update.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: Features and Download link

Download link

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the 1.4 beta version of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: First, players should download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta. Players can do so via the link provided below:

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK: Click here

The APK file size is around 606 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack will vary based on the option that the player selects. Before downloading the file, players must ensure that they have enough storage space on their device.

Step 2: After the download is complete, players should locate and install the APK file. However, they have to enable the "Install from unknown source" option before doing so.

Step 3: Next, players should open the beta version and select the required resource pack.

Players should enter the Invitation Code and press the OK button

Step 4: After the in-game patches are done, they can tap on the ‘Guest’ option. A dialog box will pop up, asking them to enter the Invitation Code.

Note: The Invitation Code is necessary to access the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta.

Step 5: Players should paste the Invitation Code in the text field and press the 'OK' button present below. They will now be able to check out the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta.

New features

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta has a new Arena map as well as exclusive content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration. Here are some of its features:

Spawn Island Cinematic

Titans

Apex Supply Camp

PvE mob settlements

Electromagnetic Scanner

Players can click here to learn more about the features present in the latest PUBG Mobile beta.

