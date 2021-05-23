PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update: APK download link for Android users

Earlier this month, the PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update was rolled out by the developers, and it has received an overwhelming response from fans. Users can glance at several new additions to the latest iteration, including a game mode, vehicle, and shooting mode, undoubtedly enhancing the experience.

Android users can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version via the Google Play Store or utilize the APKs prevalent on the game’s website. This article is a detailed guide on how they can use the APK to install the new update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India players to get their PUBG Mobile inventories back? Everything is known so far

A guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update

On the PUBG Mobile website, the developers have provided the players with different APK files. Links for them are as follows:

Small/Compact version: Click here

Regular version: Click here

In the compact one, players will have to download the Resource Packs separately. Meanwhile, in the latter, they can start playing PUBG Mobile as soon as the installation draws to an end.

Users must download the Resource Packs

The sizes of the regular and compact APKs are 990 MB and 661 MB. Before players can go ahead with the download procedure, they must have enough space on the device.

Here are the steps to download and install the game:

Step 1: Users must download either of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update APK from the above links.

Step 2: Once the file gets downloaded, players will have to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. Next, they are required to locate and install the APK.

Step 3: After the conclusion of the installation, they can open PUBG Mobile and log in to their accounts to continue playing the popular BR title.

If the user faces an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can download the file again and follow the same steps stated above.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official privacy policy, age limitations, data server location, and more