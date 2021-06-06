PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update: Latest APK download link for Android devices

On May 11th, the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update hit the servers, and several new features were incorporated into the game for the players to relish. This includes a new game mode, vehicle, and shooting mode.

Apart from that, numerous improvements were also made to elevate the overall experience. Users can download the latest iteration via the APK file. This time, two different types of files have been made available on the website.

This article provides players with the links for both the APKs and how they can install the game on their devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update using the APK file

Links for the two APK files are as follows:

Small/Compact version: Click here

Regular version: Click here

It is worth noting that the size of the regular version is 990 MB; on the other hand, the size of the compact one is 661 MB. Hence, users need to have enough space on their devices before downloading either of the files.

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version:

Step 1: Users must head to the official PUBG Mobile website and choose the required APK version. Alternatively, they can use the links provided above to do the same.

Step 2: After the download is complete, gamers can install the file. Before that, players need to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” if they haven’t done so previously.

They need to download the Resource Pack additionally

If users go with the small/compact version, they need to download the Resource Pack in-game, which isn’t the case with the latter.

Step 3: Finally, players can log in to their PUBG Mobile accounts to enjoy the 1.4 updates.

If they encounter an error message stating an error parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps mentioned above.

