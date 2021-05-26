PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong working redeem codes: List of free rewards and how to redeem

PUBG Mobile's collaboration with Godzilla vs Kong is underway, and the themed content has been released into the game, including events, game modes, etc.

Titans: Last Stand was recently added to the title. And players now stand a chance to win numerous exclusive rewards. In addition to that, a new redemption event with the same name has been included, where players can exchange Aircraft Pilot License multiple times.

Working redeem codes for PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong

The developers of PUBG Mobile have released several redeem codes that players can use directly in-game. This allows players to acquire multiple graffiti, currency, and, more importantly, an Aircraft Pilot License that can further be used to redeem the Street Cred Set (7d).

Here is the redeem code, along with the procedure for using them:

Aircraft Pilot License and Graffiti

GODZILLAKONG – Aircraft Pilot License and Graffiti

Aircraft Pilot License and Rainbow Glider Trail

GODZILLAVSKONG – Aircraft Pilot License and Rainbow Glider Trail

Aircraft Pilot License and 666 BP

TITANSLASTSTAND – Aircraft Pilot License and 666 BP

Aircraft Pilot License and Follow Me Graffiti

MAY25PUBGMOBILE – Aircraft Pilot License and Follow Me Graffiti

Aircraft Pilot License and Follow Me Graffiti

MONSTERDETECTED – Aircraft Pilot License and Follow Me Graffiti

The steps to use the list of redeem codes provided above to collect the corresponding rewards have been provided below:

Step 1: Unlike other PUBG Mobile redeem codes, these codes must be claimed directly in-game. Players can head to the events section and select “Enter the code to claim a pack.”

Click the "OK" button to receive the items

Step 2: Paste one code at a time and tap the "OK" button to receive the rewards; users will receive the specified items.

Once players have used all the five codes, they can use the tokens to obtain the Street Cred Set. The steps for the same have been provided below.

How to claim the Street Cred Set using Aircraft Pilot License

Street Cred Set in PUBG Mobile

Step 1: Players can collect the rewards through the "Titans: Last Stand" section under the "Themed" tab.

5 Aircraft Pilot Licenses can be exchanged for the Street Cred Set

Step 2: Simply click the "Claim" button beside the set to receive it.

