PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong working redeem codes: List of free rewards and how to redeem

PUBG Mobile's collaboration with Godzilla vs Kong is underway, and the themed content has been released into the game, including events, game modes, etc.
Titans: Last Stand was recently added to the title. And players now stand a chance to win numerous exclusive rewards. In addition to that, a new redemption event with the same name has been included, where players can exchange Aircraft Pilot License multiple times.
Working redeem codes for PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong
The developers of PUBG Mobile have released several redeem codes that players can use directly in-game. This allows players to acquire multiple graffiti, currency, and, more importantly, an Aircraft Pilot License that can further be used to redeem the Street Cred Set (7d).
Here is the redeem code, along with the procedure for using them:
GODZILLAKONG – Aircraft Pilot License and Graffiti
GODZILLAVSKONG – Aircraft Pilot License and Rainbow Glider Trail
TITANSLASTSTAND – Aircraft Pilot License and 666 BP
MAY25PUBGMOBILE – Aircraft Pilot License and Follow Me Graffiti
MONSTERDETECTED – Aircraft Pilot License and Follow Me Graffiti
The steps to use the list of redeem codes provided above to collect the corresponding rewards have been provided below:
Step 1: Unlike other PUBG Mobile redeem codes, these codes must be claimed directly in-game. Players can head to the events section and select “Enter the code to claim a pack.”
Step 2: Paste one code at a time and tap the "OK" button to receive the rewards; users will receive the specified items.
Once players have used all the five codes, they can use the tokens to obtain the Street Cred Set. The steps for the same have been provided below.
How to claim the Street Cred Set using Aircraft Pilot License
Step 1: Players can collect the rewards through the "Titans: Last Stand" section under the "Themed" tab.
Step 2: Simply click the "Claim" button beside the set to receive it.
