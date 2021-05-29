PUBG Mobile 1.4 latest version update: APK download link for global Android users

Every few months, PUBG Mobile receives an update that improves the overall battle royale experience for players.

The 1.4 update was released worldwide on May 11th, bringing a series of new features and bug fixes to the game.

Players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update from the Google Play Store or via the APK file available on the game's official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 latest version update

Two different APK files are available on the PUBG Mobile website:

Small/Compact version: Click here

Regular version: Click here

If players download the regular version, they can start playing the new version of PUBG Mobile as soon as it is successfully installed. Meanwhile, if players download the compact version, they will have to download the resource packs before playing the game.

Users have to additionally download Resource Packs

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update:

Step 1: Players must download either of the two APK files from the links given above.

(The size of the regular APK file is 990 MB, while that of the compact version is 661 MB. Players must ensure that they have sufficient space on their devices before downloading the required file.)

Step 2: Once the download is complete, players can enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They should then install the APK file.

Step 3: When the installation is done, players can log in to their PUBG Mobile account to play the 1.4 version of the game.

If a player encounters an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can re-download the file and follow the steps stated above again.

