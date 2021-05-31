PUBG Mobile 1.4 update APK download link for global users

The 1.4 PUBG Mobile update was released on May 11th, bringing a series of new features to the game, including the Titan Strikes game mode, a vehicle called Coupe RB, and the OTS (Over the Shoulder) shooting mode.

Players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile from the Google Play Store (link here) or via the APK files available on the game's official website.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG Mobile via the APK files.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile streamer Dynamo shares thoughts on the potential beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India

How to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update using the APK file

Two different types of APKs are available on the PUBG Mobile website. Here are the links to both of them:

Small/Compact version: Click here

Regular version: Click here

If players download the compact version, they will have to download the resource packs in-game. Meanwhile, if the players pick the regular version, they can start playing PUBG Mobile as soon as the game is installed.

(Note: The size of the regular APK file is 990 MB, while that of the compact version is 661 MB.)

Users are required to download Resource Packs in the compact version

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update:

Step 1: Players must download one of the two APK files using the links provided above.

Step 2: Once the file has been downloaded, players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They should then install the file.

Step 3: Players can open PUBG Mobile after the installation is complete, log in and enjoy the latest version of the game.

If a player faces a parsing error, they can consider re-downloading the APK and following the steps stated above again.

Also read: All possible Battlegrounds Mobile India release dates leaked on the internet