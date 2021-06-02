PUBG Mobile 1.4 update: Latest APK download link for Android users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 update was released last month and brought new content to the title, including the Titan Strikes game mode, the Coupe RB and the Over the Shoulder (OTS) shooting mode.

Players can download the latest PUBG Mobile update to check out all the new features in the game. Android users can download the update from the Google Play Store or via the APK files available on the game’s official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong redeem codes: Rewards and how to redeem

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 version via the APK file

Here are two types of APK files available on the official PUBG Mobile website:

Small/Compact version: Click here

Regular version: Click here

If players choose the compact APK file, they will have to download resource packs in-game before playing the battle royale.

Meanwhile, if players pick the regular version, they can start playing PUBG Mobile immediately after installation.

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update:

Step 1: Players can download either one of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK files using the links provided above.

Step 2: After downloading the file, players must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They should then locate and install the APK file.

(The size of the regular and compact versions are 990 MB and 661 MB, respectively. Players need to have sufficient storage space on their Android devices before downloading either of the files.)

Step 3: After the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile and log in to their accounts to try out the new version of the game.

If a player encounters an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps stated above again.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite players plead developers to release lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India