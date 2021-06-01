PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong redeem codes: Rewards and how to redeem

The PUBG Mobile x Godzilla vs Kong collaboration has led to the release of a series of themed content in the popular battle royale game. This includes special redeem codes that players can use to get exclusive rewards.

These redeem codes will provide players with an Aircraft Pilot License token that can later be used to redeem many other items.

As stated above, the redeem codes have a common reward - an Aircraft Pilot License. However, they will also reward players with a random second item, such as a glider trail, currency, graffiti and popularity.

The PUBG Mobile x Godzilla vs Kong codes are as follows:

#1: GODZILLAKONG

#1: GODZILLAKONG

#2: GODZILLAVSKONG

#2: GODZILLAVSKONG

#3: TITANSLASTSTAND

#3: TITANSLASTSTAND

#4: MAY25PUBGMOBILE

#4: MAY25PUBGMOBILE

#5: MONSTERDETECTED

#5: MONSTERDETECTED

The Aircraft Pilot License can be used in the ongoing Titans: Last Stand event to claim the Street Cred Set.

Here are the rewards that players will get for a specific number of Aircraft Pilot Licenses:

1 Aircraft Pilot License – 200 BP

2 Aircraft Pilot Licenses – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

3 Aircraft Pilot Licenses – Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

4 Aircraft Pilot Licenses – Fashion Referee Glasses (7d)

5 Aircraft Pilot Licenses – Street Cred Set (7d)

How to use PUBG Mobile x Godzilla vs Kong redeem codes

Players can follow these steps to use the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla vs Kong redeem codes and obtain rewards:

Step 1: Players should open the game, visit the event section and click on the “Themed” tab.

Step 2: They should then click on the “Enter the code to claim a pack” option and paste the redeem code in the text field.

Paste the code in the text field

Step 3: Players can click on the “OK” button to obtain the rewards.

Street Cred Set

Players can manually go to the Titans: Last Stand section and claim the Street Cred Set (if they have 5 Aircraft Pilot Licenses).

