PUBG Mobile 1.4 update low storage APK download file now available on official website

The highly-awaited PUBG Mobile 1.4 version is now out, and users can download it to get their hands on all the new content. They can do so using the APK file, accessible on the game’s official website.

A new low-storage APK download file has also been made available to players. They have to choose between the Low-spec Resource Pack and HD Resource Pack after installing this compact variant on their devices.

This article provides a guide on how users can download the game on their devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 update using the low storage APK file

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how players can download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update via the low storage file:

Step 1: First, they must download the APK of PUBG Mobile on their devices from here.

The size of the APK is 661 MB, whereas that of the resource pack is based on the options that players choose. Before proceeding with the download, users must ensure that they have sufficient storage on their Android devices.

Step 2: Users can locate and install the APK file, but have to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Choose the required resource pack

Step 3: Once the game is installed, they can open it and choose between the available resource packs.

After the in-game patches are done, users can enjoy the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version.

If they face a parsing error, players can download the APK again and follow the same steps.

Patch notes

Titan Strikes

Titan Last Stand (May 25th - June 8th)

Microcosm (June 9th - July 5th)

New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1st)

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Royale Pass S19: Traverse (starts May 17th)

Security Improvements

Players can tap here to read the complete patch notes of the update.

