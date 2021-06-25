PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta global version: Direct APK download link for Android devices

PUBG Mobile is among the top games in the battle royale genre, and frequent updates are among the various reasons behind the mass popularity of this exhilarating title. However, before they are released, a beta version is rolled out by the developers.

Earlier this month, the 1.5 beta version was released, and users were able to get a glimpse at some features expected to be added to PUBG Mobile soon.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta global version on Android

Players are required to have the APK file to download the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version:

PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta APK file: Click here.

Steps to install

Step 1: Using the link above, players have to download the APK file of PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta.

Note: Before they proceed with the download, users must note that the size of the APK is 722 MB. Therefore, they need to have adequate storage on their devices. Also, resource packs are required to be additionally downloaded in-game.

Step 2: Gamers should then enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. Once done, they can install the beta version.

Step 3: They can then open the game and choose between either of the resource packs:

1) Low-spec Resource Pack

2) HD Resource Pack

Click on the "Guest" option

Step 4: Users have to click on the “Guest” option. A dialog box would appear asking the users to enter the “Invitation Code.”

Disclaimer: An Invitation Code is necessary to access the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta, and without that, players will not be able to admit to it.

Enter the Invitation Code into the text field

Step 5: Upon entering the code, they can press “OK.”

If gamers encounter a parsing error while installing, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps stated above.

