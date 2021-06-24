Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release dates on the internet are fake as the launch date is yet to be officially revealed

The release of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access on the Google Play Store was music to the ears of Android users. They can now officially try out the particular Indian version, which has been in talks for the past couple of months.

However, many iOS devices have been left disappointed as there has been no announcement made on their front. Several release dates have floated up on the internet stating the exact release date of BGMI on the iOS platform.

This article takes a look at them and Krafton’s response to the query.

Release dates of Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS are fake

All the release dates that have appeared online regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India’s arrival on the iOS platform aren’t accurate. The exact date for it is yet to be announced as of now.

Answering a query, “Does Krafton have a release planning for IOS version?” the developers stated that:

“We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!”

Readers can click here to head the BGMI’s official support section and read about all FAQs.

Several popular influencers, including Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare and Ocean Sharma, have provided fans with a little more clarity about BGMI’s release on iOS.

Finally after 9 months and 15 days BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is here ✌🏻 iPhone walo ko halka sa aur wait baki log keep practicing 💪🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) June 17, 2021

In this Tweet, Ghatak stated that players with iPhones would have to wait a little longer.

Early access is available for everyone now.



And iOS users…. It’s just around the corner ❤️ — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 18, 2021

On the other hand, Ocean tweeted out that the game is “Just around the corner” for iOS users. This has left the fans extremely excited.

Until then, all that the players can do is wait for the news to be announced by the developers. They can then follow the official social media handles to stay updated regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India:

