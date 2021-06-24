Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access: BGMI APK + OBB download link for Android devices

On June 17th, the wait, which felt like an eternity for the Indian PUBG Mobile players, ended as Krafton released Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access on the Google Play Store.

Luckily for players, an option for migrating all their older data from the global version is also present, enabling them to receive cosmetics, in-game currencies, titles, and other content.

Battlegrounds Mobile India can be downloaded by users directly from the Google Play Store. Players can also use APK and OBB files to install the game. This article guides players on how they can do so.

Downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access via APK and OBB files

Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access APK file: Click here (Size - 72 MB)

Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access OBB file: Click here (Size - 637 MB)

BGMI’s APK for Android 9: Click here (Size - 65 MB)

BGMI’s OBB for Android 9: Click here (Size - 638 MB)

Users must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices. Also, it is essential to note that resource packs must be additionally downloaded in-game.

Given below are the steps on how players can install Battlegrounds Mobile India on their Android devices:

Step 1: First, players must download the APK and OBB files of BGMI as per their mobile device via the link provided above.

Step 2: Once the files have been downloaded, users can enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They should then locate and install the APK. However, it shouldn't be opened yet.

Paste the OBB file

Step 3: Players need to paste the OBB file of Battlegrounds Mobile India to this location: Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile

(A folder with the name “com.pubg.imobile” must be created by players if one isn’t present.)

Step 4: Users can finally open the game’s application and select the required resource pack. The two options available are:

Low-spec Resource Pack (Size: 379.6MB) HD Resource Pack (Size: 618.2 MB)

