Krafton posts official response to BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) data transfer concerns, deletes it shortly after

Recent reports had suggested that Battlegrounds Mobile India’s data was likely being sent to servers located in China. This has resulted in chaos in the Indian community, as many feared that the game would be banned over these issues.

Krafton issued a statement regarding widespread concerns about the data transfer on its official social media handles. However, the post was deleted from all the platforms within a few minutes.

The statement disclosed that Krafton was aware of concerns relating to data handling of Battlegrounds Mobile India's early access. It further added that data safety and protection is their top priority and steps are being taken to ensure these.

The deleted post exactly read:

“Similar to other global mobile games and apps, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA also uses third party solutions to provide unique game features. In the process of using these solutions, some game data was shared to third parties.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA’s privacy policy fully discloses that the app may transfer some user data, with users’ consent to the privacy policy and choosing to migrate their accounts. No data has been shared in violation of the privacy policy.”

Additionally, the company revealed that they will be monitoring the data and protecting it:

“Thus, data shared to third parties are ONLY to enable certain game features. In the meantime, KRAFTON will continue to closely monitor and protect any data being transferred to unexpected and restricted IP addresses prior to the official launch.”

Here's what the complete post stated:

The post which was later deleted by the developers

