How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) beta version: APK+ OBB download links and Play Store Early Access method revealed

Indian PUBG Mobile players were taken by surprise when Krafton released the Early Access of Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 17th. The slots for the beta version were made available to all players.

Players can download the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India via the Google Play Store or using APK and OBB files.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access from Google Play Store

Players can follow the steps given below to download Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play Store:

Step 1: To access Battlegrounds Mobile India via the Google Play Store, players must first join the beta program. They can use this link to do so.

Step 2: After clicking on the link mentioned above, players must tap on the “Become a Beta Tester” option.

Step 3: They should then click on the “Download it on Google Play” option to get redirected to the Battlegrounds Mobile India page on the Google Play Store.

(Note: The size of BGMI on the Play Store is 721 MB)

Users need to tap on the "Install" button

Step 4: Players should click on the “Install” button. The game will soon get downloaded and installed.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access via APK and OBB files

Here are the download links for the APK and OBB files of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI):

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file: Click here (72 MB)

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB file: Click here (637 MB)

The file links for Android 9 devices are as follows:

BGMI APK for Android 9: Click here (65 MB)

BGMI OBB for Android 9: Click here (638 MB)

Players can follow these steps to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access via APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Players should download the APK and OBB files via the links given above.

Paste the OBB file of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Step 2: Players can then locate and install the APK. However, they should not open it yet.

Step 3: They should paste BGMI’s OBB to Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile

(If there isn’t any folder with this name, players will have to create one)

Step 3: Players can open Battlegrounds Mobile India and log in to their accounts to play it.

Note: Players will have to download resource packs in-game after installing Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh