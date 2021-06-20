Can you play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access on Gameloop emulator? All you need to know

Battlegrounds Mobile India has seen tremendous progress, and the community is delighted with the results. The Early Access version of the game is available on the Google Play Store and can be accessed by those who have registered for the Beta Program, which is now open for everyone.

Many players are also wondering if they can enjoy the new region-specific variant of the game on their PCs via applications like emulators. This article takes a look at whether BGMI can be played on Gameloop or other emulators.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access on the Gameloop emulator

To the dismay of players, Battlegrounds Mobile India cannot be played on Gameloop or any other emulator at the moment. After the gamers try to open it on them, they will encounter an error message that states that,

“Server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restrict-area.”

The message by ToRoid on the official discord server of the game

The same message was conveyed by ToRoid, the Server Manager of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s discord server:

"These issues occur when the player is trying to the access the game from countries outside of India, trying to play the game on unsupported devices (emulators) or due to poorly configured local network.”

There are several other queries that are answered on the discord server. Players can click here to join and interact with the game's community.

Therefore, emulators are presently unsupported in playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. Users can download the game on their Android phones. The steps are:

Step 1: Join the beta program of Battlegrounds Mobile India by clicking on this link.

Players have to become a tester to download Battlegrounds Mobile India

Step 2: Next, they will have to tap on the “Download it on Google Play” button to get redirected to the game’s Play Store page.

Players need to click on the “Install” option

Step 3: Users would finally have to tap on the “Install” button.

