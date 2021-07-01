PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version update: APK download link for global Android users

Considered one of the best games on the mobile platform, PUBG Mobile has garnered a massive fanbase over the last few years. Its developers have managed to maintain the game's high quality with the help of frequent updates.

The PUBG Mobile 1.5 update is expected to be released very soon, and players are incredibly excited to see what the developers have in store for them. The beta for the update was released in June.

How to download the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version using the APK file

Here are the steps that players can follow to download and install the 1.5 PUBG Mobile beta on their devices:

Step 1: Players can click on this link to download the 1.5 PUBG Mobile beta APK file.

Step 2: They should then enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option and install the file after it is downloaded.

Note: The APK file takes up 722 MB of storage space. Players should ensure that their devices have sufficient storage space before downloading the file. Resource packs must also be downloaded in-game.

Select either of the two available resource packs

Step 3: Once the installation ends, players can open the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta and choose one of the two resource packs: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

To enter into the game, players are required to click on the “Guest” option

Step 4: Next, players should click on the “Guest” option. A pop-up message will appear on the screen, prompting them to enter the Invitation Code.

Step 5: Players must paste the Invitation Code into the text field. Upon doing so, they will be able to access the latest iteration of the PUBG Mobile beta.

It is necessary for the players to enter the Invitation Code

Sometimes, players encounter a parsing error while installing the APK file. In that case, they should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps stated above again.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh