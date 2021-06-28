"I started my YouTube channel because of Ghatak": Willy Gaming shares his journey as a PUBG Mobile streamer with Kaash Plays

In the new episode of "Games & Friends," gaming YouTubers Willy Gaming and Kaash Plays discuss their PUBG Mobile experiences. They also shared their opinions on friendship and other topics with Himanshu Chandnani of Sportskeeda Esports.

Kaash Plays started her YouTube channel in May 2020. Her content creation career has seen enormous growth in a short time, and she has become one of the most well-known names in the Indian gaming community. She currently streams several titles on her channel, which has around 124k subscribers.

Nishant Williams, aka Willy Gaming, is a professional cricketer who has now transitioned into content creation. It has been about four months since he started the channel, initially streaming PUBG Mobile in February of this year. He currently has 63.3k subscribers. The following is an excerpt of the conversation.

"We used to play PUBG Mobile often together" - Willy Gaming

Q: So, how did you get into gaming and content creation, and where did you get inspiration?

Kaash Plays: Since I was a child, I have always enjoyed playing games. My gaming experience ranges from Road Rash to Wolfenstein to FIFA and 2K. However, I began playing seriously two years ago when I started with PUBG Mobile and then switched to COD Mobile.

I was appreciated for my gameplay in COD Mobile. Once a popular YouTuber even called me out on a live stream. I posted about it and later started streaming.

Willy Gaming: My background is primarily cricket, and I have won numerous trophies for the Mumbai cricket team. I have also participated in the India junior camp. So, during our leisure time, we would always play video games. Whenever we entered the room after practice, we would hop on the PlayStation. That's how I got into gaming.

Arjun Tendulkar once made me play PUBG Mobile with Goldy Bhai. At that time, he had recommended that I try making YouTube videos since I had decent gameplay. After that, I met TSM members and briefly went through their boot camp, where Ghatak also advised me to do the same.

Ghatak really pushed me for this, and that is how I started my YouTube channel. Over time, I began to stream regularly. I haven't tried Esports. But I have played PUBG Mobile custom with TSM because ClutchGod wasn't available due to his exams.

Also read: Top 5 upcoming mobile games like PUBG Mobile

Q. When was the first time that they played games together, and how was the experience?

Willy Gaming: A couple of years ago, we used to play PUBG Mobile often together.

Kaash Plays: We played PUBG Mobile together, probably in 2018 or at the beginning of 2019. Willy used to camp a lot, and I preferred rush gameplay. So in that sense, our styles were different.

Q. How did you get to know one another?

Kaash Plays: I have known Willy since my school days. We have been acquaintances for more than 15 years now. He was my senior in school and was quite irritating.

Also read: GodLike Esports releases its PUBG Mobile/BGMI roster

Q. What do you admire most about the other person? Also, what is something you believe that the other should improve?

Willy Gaming: Kaashvi has always been driven, dedicated and motivated. She has been working for a very long time and earning her own money since she was 18. Kaashvi can be a role model for all the girls out there since she is not only a YouTuber and content creator, but also works on the side. I think that's a great thing.

Because she is silent and reserved, people often have a wrong impression of her. However, she is a fun-loving individual and can improve on that to become more extroverted.

Kaash Plays: I believe that Nishant is very entertaining and that the way he gets along with people is commendable. He makes friends effortlessly.

Sometimes I find him quite irritating as he keeps making fun of me and thinks he is amusing. His negative point is that his sense of humor isn't perfect.

Also read: List of countries with special versions of PUBG Mobile

Q. Do you have any pastime activities other than gaming that you enjoy?

Kaash Plays: Socializing is one of my favorite pastimes. Aside from that, I am a huge sports fan and enjoy watching and playing sports such as basketball. Furthermore, I have a keen interest in things related to finance, like the stock market.

Willy Gaming: Whenever I am not gaming or streaming, I have fun and enjoy myself.

Q. What is your hidden talent?

Kaash Plays: There is no hidden talent that I can think of which I possess. As you may have noticed, I am quite an open book.

Willy Gaming: I can adapt to situations quite quickly and learn new skills with relative ease.

In addition, I am also very competitive in everything I do. This is not a hidden talent, but something that people may not be aware of about me.

Also read: 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500MB

Q. Would you like to live in another time? If yes, then when?

Kaash Plays: The idea of living in the future is very intriguing to me since I am curious about what would be happening then. I wonder what type of technology would be available in 100 years. It would be amazing to experience them now.

Willy Gaming: Taking a trip back to the 1980s would be something I would enjoy a lot. Having grown up to be a huge cricket fan, I would love to relive the 1983 World Cup victory.

Q8. What comes to your mind when I say family?

Kaash Plays: In my mind, the first thing that comes up while thinking about family is love.

Willy Gaming: To me, family is everything in the world.

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 differences between the games

Edited by Srijan Sen