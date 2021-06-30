PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update: APK download link for global Android users

Being among the most popular games on the mobile platform, PUBG Mobile Lite has gained much attention due to its low requirements, combined with fast-paced, action-packed gameplay. In addition, the developers frequently release updates that improve the overall gaming experience with new features and other improvements such as bug fixes.

In April, the developers rolled out the new 0.21.0 update, the latest one for the game. Users can download it on their devices from the Google Play Store or utilize the APK.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update using the APK file

Players can find the APK file of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version on the official game’s site. They can visit it by clicking here.

Steps to download and install

Step 1: Users can go to the official PUBG Mobile Lite via the link stated above and then tap on the “APK Download” button.

First, players are required to tap on the “APK Download” option to download the APK of the game

Once done, the download for the APK file will soon commence. However, it must be noted that the size is 610 MB, and players need to have sufficient storage before they proceed with the process.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): 5 similarities between the famous battle royale titles

Step 2: After that, gamers should toggle the “Install from Unknown Source” option if that hasn’t been done previously and install the APK.

Once the installation ends, users should login via one of the ways

Step 3: Upon the conclusion of the installation process, they may open the PUBG Mobile Lite application on their devices.

Step 4: Players will have to log in via the respective method to be admitted into the game and enjoy playing the streamlined game.

Upon encountering a parsing error while installing, players can consider downloading the file again and following the same installation steps as described above.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): How different are the two games?

Edited by Ravi Iyer