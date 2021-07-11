PUBG Mobile is one of the most loved and downloaded games in the BR category. The game has millions of followers across the globe. There are lots of versions of the game released by Krafton confined to only specific regions. One such famous iteration of the game is the Korean version available for players in Korea and Japan.

The developers have released the 1.5 update to the PUBG Mobile KR version. In this article, we have discussed the PUBG Mobile 1.5 KR version download link for Korean users.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 KR version: Download link for Korean users

APK file (79MB)

OBB file (630MB)

Users can download both these files conveniently on their smartphones. Players are required to have at least 3 GB of free space on their smartphones. As players continue to download more resources like maps and other in-game items, the space requirement increases.

Here is a step by step guide on how to install the PUBG Mobile KR version on your device:

1) Download both APK and OBB files from the link given above.

2) Visit the downloads folder on your device to access both files.

3) Tap on the APK file to install while giving the required permissions.

4) Now copy the obb file from the download folder and paste it into Android>OBB>com.pubg.mobile.

5) Open the game to get the ultimate battle royale experience.

Top features to look out for in PUBG Mobile 1.5 KR version

Customized sensitivity settings:

Customized sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile 1.5 KR version

In the 1.5 version update of the PUBG Mobile KR version, players can set customized sensitivity settings. With this feature, players can now set separate sensitivity settings for each weapon. This will help players not to worry about changing sensitivity settings and gathering more information on enemy players.

Advanced pickup settings:

Advanced pickup settings

The next interesting feature is the Advanced Pickup settings in PUBG Mobile 1.5 KR version. With this feature, players can set their preferred attachments and scopes. After that, when the players pick those attachments and scopes, they will get automatically equipped.

